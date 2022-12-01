Thursday Weather: Trade winds return; High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores from Kaua'i County to Maui.
Today, windward sections will see partly cloudy skies with scattered morning showers. Mostly sunny for leeward zones except for isolated morning showers. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showersLows 64 to 69. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Light to moderate trade winds will strengthen somewhat over the weekend, bringing a few brief windward showers. Increasing moisture and strengthening southeast winds may bring more showers next week.
A large, long period west northwest (300-310 degree) swell will build in today, peak tonight and Friday morning and then gradually fall Friday night into the weekend. This swell is expected to be large enough to increase north and west-facing shore surf, due to the more westerly swell direction, to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels for all islands (except Big Island) today. This swell may push north and west surf heights up to near High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds at its peak tonight through Friday morning. This west northwest swell may sneak into Big Island's western waters Friday and increase the odds for placing their west-facing shores within a HSA. A northeast swell moving into our nearshore windward waters Saturday may also lift north and east-facing shore surf across many islands to near HSA levels over the weekend.