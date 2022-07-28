Thursday Weather: Trade winds ease up, humidity increases

HONOLULU (KITV) - Breezy trade winds start to ease up Thursday. Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers, isolated afternoon leeward showers. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.
Locally breezy trade winds will ease today as the ridge north of the state weakens. Limited shower activity will favor windward areas this morning, with increasing moisture and instability enhancing showers later today and Friday.
A return to breezy trade winds, and somewhat dry and stable weather, is due this weekend, with lighter trades during the middle of next week.
The forerunners from a new long-period south swell (190 degrees) are expected to arrive on Thursday. This swell will likely continue to build Thursday night, and it is expected to peak Friday, and hold into Saturday. The surf heights may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores during the peak of this event. This south swell will slowly lower from Sunday and will be reinforced by a smaller south swell on Monday.
Modest, choppy surf along east facing shores will begin to ease late tonight as the trades weaken. Surf heights will gradually increase along east facing shores from later this weekend into early next week as the trades strengthen. Finally, nearly flat summertime conditions will persist along most north facing shores through early next week.