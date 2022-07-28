 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Trade winds ease up, humidity increases

HONOLULU (KITV) - Breezy trade winds start to ease up Thursday. Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers, isolated afternoon leeward showers. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.

Locally breezy trade winds will ease today as the ridge north of the state weakens. Limited shower activity will favor windward areas this morning, with increasing moisture and instability enhancing showers later today and Friday.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

