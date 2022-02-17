Thursday Weather: Sunshine and trades; slight chance of thunderstorms Maui and Hawai'i Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) - For most of the state partly sunny conditions with scattered windward and mauka showers. Cloudy for Hawai'i Island. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms over the eastern half of the state. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast to east winds 10 to 20 mph.
Light to moderate northeast to east trade winds will continue through Friday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.
Winds will shift out of the north-northeast direction over the weekend, with the best rainfall chances remaining over and around the Big Island.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i, north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of Hawai'i Island.
The current large west-northwest swell will likely generate elevated surf along exposed north and west facing shores through early Thursday morning. This swell will gradually lower from Thursday through early Friday. A new northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, with resulting surf peaking below the High Surf Advisory thresholds along north and west facing shores on Saturday. This northwest swell will gradually lower from Saturday night into early next week. An out of season south swell will keep surf along south facing shores well above our typical wintertime flat conditions. This south swell will eventually lower from Thursday night through Friday, with surf returning to more typical background conditions along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest surf along east facing shores into this weekend.