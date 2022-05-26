Thursday Weather: Sunshine and trades, brief passing showers possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Dry and stable conditions continue on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Windward and mauka sections could see brief passing showers. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka showers through the night. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds around 15 Mph.
A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through Friday. Trades will slightly weaken for most areas into next week with some sea breezes along terrain sheltered western slopes of each island.
Drier conditions will continue over the next seven days with brief passing showers possible favoring windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.
Surf heights along south facing shores will remain small through Thursday. However, two rather large south swells will make it to Hawaii toward the end of this week. The first is expected to arrive Thursday night, increasing surf heights to low-end High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Friday through Saturday. As this swell begins to fade this weekend, the next swell arrives Sunday night. The second south swell will quickly build surf to HSA levels by Monday, potentially peaking near High Surf Warning levels on Tuesday.
A small, short-period bump in surf will continue along north and west facing shores through Thursday, then lower Friday. Another medium period, west-northwest swell (300 degrees) arrives on Saturday producing a small increase in north and west shore surf heights into the weekend, before declining into the first half of next week. Surf heights along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through the week.