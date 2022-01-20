 Skip to main content

Thursday Weather: Sunny start with light winds, trades fill in Friday

  • 0
Radar

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated showers through the day. Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight starting off with partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.

8 Day

Trade winds will return on Friday as high pressure strengthens behind a dissipating cold front. Cloud and shower bands associated with the frontal remnants will drift over the islands, from northwest to southeast, on Friday and Saturday. A low level trough may pass through the region on Tuesday boosting trade wind shower activity through Wednesday.

Surf

Surf along north and west facing shores will be below High Surf Advisory levels today, but this will only be a temporary lull. A powerful long-period west-northwest swell is expected to build tomorrow, peak tomorrow night and Saturday, then gradually diminish Sunday and Monday. A High Surf Warning will likely be necessary for exposed north and west facing shores, including the west facing shores of the Big Island. After dropping below warning levels, continued wave energy from the west-northwest may require a High Surf Advisory through early next week. A small to moderate east-northeast swell is also possible over the weekend.

