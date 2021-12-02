Offers go here

Thursday Weather: Sunny start, but more showers on the way tonight through the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly sunny to start Thursday morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

Variable winds to 15 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the Afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and windy Thursday evening. Scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Kaua'i. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the North 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

A front is forecast to reach Kauai Thursday night, then move across the island chain Friday before stalling near the Big Island Friday night and Saturday. The front will be accompanied by a band of showers, and possibly thunderstorms, as it moves down the island chain.

Surf Forecast

By late Friday, expect the arrival of a very large, medium period north-northwest swell, which will likely peak on Saturday.

Surf heights produced by this swell are forecast to be above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most exposed north and west facing shores of the islands into early next week.

Surf will remain minimal along most east facing shores, except for localized wrap of the large north-northwest swell into select beaches. Choppy surf may increase

slightly along south facing shores starting later this weekend due to increasing southerly winds, as well as a series of small background south and southeast swells.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

