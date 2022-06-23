 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Sunny conditions with gradually easing trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A warm Thursday with gradually decreasing trade winds and sunny conditions.

Windward and mauka sections may see scattered showers, some low clouds and light showers may drift over to the leeward sections. Highs 84 to 89. Trade Winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers this evening, with numerous windward and mauka showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 72. Trade winds around 15 mph.

Island Breakdown

Trade winds will gradually ease from latertoday and Friday through this weekend. A rather typical trade wind weather pattern will focus rainfall over windward and mauka areas, while clouds and showers will likely develop over upslope sections of the leeward Big Island each afternoon and evening. The trade winds are expected to strengthen again starting early next week.

Surf

South shore surf will see a gradual decline through Saturday as the current south swell moves through. A series of new long-period south swells will increase south shore surf above the summertime average Sunday through the middle of next week.

Minimal north shore surf will extend into next week.

Steady trade wind swell will keep below normal, choppy east shore surf into next week. A small northeast swell will also move through the islands late Friday through early next week, providing a small boost to north and east facing shores.

