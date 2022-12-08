Thursday Weather: Strong winds trigger advisory and Warning; Fire Weather Watch in effect

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A Wind Advisory for portions of Maui and Hawai'i Counties is in effect until 6pm Friday.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for leeward Kohala until 6pm Friday.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN LEEWARD AREAS... .Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday. Winds will decrease over the weekend. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN LEEWARD AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands. * WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 11 feet. * WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, Maalaea Bay, as well as Maui County Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A Wind Advisory for portions of Maui and Hawai'i Counties is in effect until 6pm Friday.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for leeward Kohala until 6pm Friday.
Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low humidity from late Friday morning through Friday afternoon in leeward areas.
High pressure to the north of the islands will bring strong trade winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy with brief morning showers likely. Highs 81 to 86.
Tonight, Breezy to locally windy. Partly Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
High pressure north of the islands will bring strong trade winds the next couple of days, delivering a few windward showers, mainly night and morning. Breezy trade winds over the weekend may deliver a slight increase in showers on Sunday.
A moderate size, medium-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will continue to fade through the day. A small, longer period reinforcement from the north northwest moving through today and will keep north and west-facing surf from completely leveling out as we head into the weekend. Strengthening trades will significantly increase short period wind driven waves along many east-facing shores. As east trade speeds peak through Friday, rough nearshore conditions along eastern shores may reach High Surf Advisory heights.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Weather and Traffic Anchor
Some of Davey D's favorite things: I love spending time with my 'ohana. Making people laugh and smile. Eating dessert. Jammin' my 'ukulele.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.