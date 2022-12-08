 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN LEEWARD AREAS...

.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN LEEWARD AREAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Seas 7
to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, Maalaea Bay, as well
as Maui County Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Thursday Weather: Strong winds trigger advisory and Warning; Fire Weather Watch in effect

  • Updated
  • 0
8 Day
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A Wind Advisory for portions of Maui and Hawai'i Counties is in effect until 6pm Friday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for leeward Kohala until 6pm Friday.

Island Breakdown
Weather Alerts
Surf

