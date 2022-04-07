Thursday Weather: Strong trade winds, windward and mauka showers, surf is up

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian Coastal Waters except Windward Kauai and
Big Island Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Locally strong trade winds will create windy conditions through tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85. Trades 15 to 30 mph.
Clouds and showers will be focused mainly over windward and mauka zones.
Expect continued strengthening of trades with gusty/locally strong trades continuing into Friday. By late Friday, trades will weaken to breezy and veer to the ESE in response to surface high pressure migrating to the northeast Pacific.
A northwest swell will continue to build into the western islands this morning. This swell energy will peak today with surf heights remaining well below Surf Advisory criteria. The northwest swell will decline rapidly from Friday into Sunday, with near flat conditions expected along north facing shores by early next week. A period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep short period, higher wind wave chop along many northeastern and eastern facing shores into the weekend.
A small background southerly swell will continue through Friday. A slightly larger longer period south swell will begin to build by Friday afternoon with south swell energy peaking on Saturday. This next south swell will build surf heights along south facing shores by a couple of feet into the fun size range through Tuesday.