Thursday Weather: Strong trade winds continue, gradually easing up later today

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times today. Any fires that develop could display extreme fire
behavior and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Strong trade winds continue through much of today with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will favor windward areas with isolated showers over leeward zones. Highs 85 to 90. Trades 15 to 25 mph
Strong trade winds will continue through much of today due to high pressure to the north and a tropical disturbance passing south of the islands. The trade winds will gradually ease, but remain breezy, as the disturbance moves away Friday and Saturday.
Red flag warning remains in effect until 6 pm for leeward sections of
all islands
A trend toward even lighter winds is expected early next week. With limited moisture and a stable atmosphere, little total rainfall is anticipated, with just a few brief windward showers.
Breezy trades will also cause rough and choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above, the seasonal average along east facing shores through today. Surf heights may trend down along east facing shores as the trade winds ease to moderate speeds. Elsewhere, a very small, long-period south swell and a small, short-period southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through today. Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday, which will maintain small surf along south facing shores this weekend. Elsewhere, expect nearly flat conditions to persist along most north facing shores through this weekend.