Thursday Weather: Showers linger, high surf advisory remains

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The disturbance which brought rain to the islands is expected to weaken, but showers will linger mainly over the western half of the state. . Overall, we'll see partly cloudy skies and windward and mauka showers. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds around 15 mph to start, becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight, Partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
A stalled front near Molokai is expected to weaken, and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
High Surf Advisory for north facing shores
A large, short period north swell will peak today, hold into tonight before steadily declining tomorrow into the weekend.
A series of moderate, long-period south swells will keep south facing shore surf elevated tonight through Saturday. Most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week. Moderate, choppy east shore surf will likely return over the weekend