Thursday Weather: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, gentle trades expected to pick up speed Friday

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy with scattered showers on the windward side, partly sunny leeward. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph with local afternoon sea breezes.
Tonight, Partly cloudy with scattered showers, mostly clear for leeward sections. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gentle to locally moderate trade winds are expected today, with an uptick in trades Friday into the weekend. Daytime sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and some showers over the interior of the islands today A more stable trade wind pattern is expected to focus modest showers over windward slopes Friday into early next week.
The current northwest swell will continue to lower through Thursday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday, peak on Friday near advisory levels, the lower gradually over the weekend. Another northwest swell is expected to arrive on Sunday, peak Sunday night and early Monday near advisory levels, then lower gradually through Tuesday. Small background south swells are expected through tonight with a slightly larger long period south swell expected Thursday and Friday. Then a return to small background surf is expected through the weekend and on into early next week. Short period choppy surf will generally remain on the small side through Friday as trade winds remain in the light to moderate range over and upwind of the state. Some increase in east shore surf is likely over the weekend and on into early next week with the expected increase in trade winds.