Thursday Weather: Mostly dry weather with breezy trade winds

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds around 15 to 20 kt, and seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters,
Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters,
Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny for leeward spots; Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for windward sections. Highs 81 to 86. Breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Tonight, mostly clear conditions leeward; Partly cloudy with a chance of showers windward. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 81 to 86. Breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, then weaken Sunday into next week. A mostly dry weather pattern is expected, with passing low clouds bringing a few brief windward showers.
High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and for north facing shores of Maui starting 6 pm this evening.
A significant west-northwest swell will arrive thursday and continue into the weekend before easing. Surf associated with this source will reach advisory levels thursday afternoon for kauai and oahu, then surge well above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores statewide thursday night through saturday as it peaks and moves through. Heights should dip to advisory levels by sunday on the back- end of the swell. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the trades that have returned.