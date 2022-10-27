 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Morning showers, moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly cloudy with numerous windward morning showers, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy. numerous windward and mauka showers, scattered showers leeward. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds around 15 mph.

An error occurred