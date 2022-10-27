Thursday Weather: Morning showers, moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly cloudy with numerous windward morning showers, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy. numerous windward and mauka showers, scattered showers leeward. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds around 15 mph.
A cold front far north of the islands will dive south towards Hawaii over the next few days. An upper level disturbance will form over the region as the front stalls out, creating more unstable weather conditions with periods of enhanced showers over all islands. More stable conditions return for the western half of the state from Sunday into early next week. Windward Maui and the Big Island will continue to see enhanced shower trends through Monday. High pressure building back in north of the region will produce a return to moderate to breezy trade winds from Tuesday onward in a more stable weather pattern.
A series of rather small short period northerly swells are expected through Tuesday. A slightly larger and longer period northwest swell may arrive Sunday night and Monday and linger into Tuesday. The current small long period south swell will linger through today with a slightly larger long period south swell expected to fill in later today, peak tomorrow and slowly subside through the weekend. Another similar size south swell may arrive Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Choppy surf will remain slightly elevated along east facing shores through today before diminishing a bit over the weekend. East facing shores surf will gradually build to typically elevated choppy conditions through much of next week.