Thursday Weather: Lowering rain chances

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Decreasing rain chances with breezy winds for Thursday.
Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. ENE winds at 10-20 mph. A few passing showers focused windward and mauka.
Thursday, morning trade wind showers for windward spots. Partly cloudy windward and mostly sunny leeward. Highs 75 to 80. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Breezy winds for Friday with similar weather expected.
Christmas Saturday winds ease to 10-15 mph out of the East. Highs warm into the lower 80s. Just a few trade wind showers in the morning and night.
An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through Thursday, maintaining advisory level surf along the east facing shores, and to near advisory level surf along the north facing shores. South facing shores will remain small throughout the forecast period with just background swell energy expected.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.