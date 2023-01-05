Thursday Weather: Lingering morning showers, conditions improve in the afternoon

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Conditions begin to improve across the island today. Lingering morning showers will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka showers. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds to 15 mph becoming trade Winds 5 to 15 mph.
The remnant moisture associated with an old front will keep some some showers rolling into windward portions of the central islands this morning, with drier conditions prevailing elsewhere. Shower coverage will diminish considerably this afternoon, although lingering moisture will keep a slight chance for showers along windward sections of the eastern islands through Friday morning. Very dry and stable weather will overspread the entire state Friday afternoon and hold in place through Tuesday, with very little if any rain expected. A front could bring an increase in showers to Kauai and Oahu next Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will generally prevail through much of the forecast period.
Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily ease through Friday as overlapping short- period northwest (330 degrees) and north (350 degrees) swells moves through. The north swell will transition to more north- northeast (20-30 degrees) today into the weekend. Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily increase Saturday into early next week as consecutive northwest (320-330 degrees) swells move through the island chain, each a little bigger than the previous. These swells could bring above average surf to north and west facing shores by early next week before slowly trending down.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for shores expose to the north and northeast swells mentioned above. Small choppy surf may return to east facing shores Friday into the weekend as trades return. Small surf along south facing shores will see a little bump over the next day or two keeping surf slightly elevated into the weekend.