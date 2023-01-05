 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday Weather: Lingering morning showers, conditions improve in the afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Conditions begin to improve across the island today. Lingering morning showers will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka showers. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds to 15 mph becoming trade Winds 5 to 15 mph.

8 day
Weather Alerts
Weather Concerns
surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred