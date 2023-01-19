Thursday Weather: Light winds, vog, increasing showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. On Kaua'i, expect frequent showers in the morning easing up to scattered showers in the afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. Sea breezes to 10 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy and hazy with scattered showers, isolated showers after midnight. Lows 64 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
A series of upper level disturbances passing north of the islands will lead to a more unstable airmass for the next few days, especially over the western end of the chain. These disturbances, combined with moisture riding in on southerly winds, will lead to showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms mainly for Kauai today. Unsettled weather is expected to persist into the weekend, but the atmosphere should become drier and more stable by Sunday as trade winds make a long awaited return to the Aloha State.
A northwest swell will maintain moderate surf along north facing shores today. A larger northwest swell should bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores Friday, then dip below advisory levels Saturday. A much larger northwest swell is expected to ramp up quickly Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly decline Monday through mid-week next week. Surf heights will reach well above warning thresholds and possibly approach over 40 feet during the peak of the swell along north facing exposures of the smaller islands. The combination of rising surf and the high tides from the new moon Saturday night and Sunday night could produce coastal impacts with waves washing across roads near the shorelines.
Background south swell energy is expected through the weekend. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands.