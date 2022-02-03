 Skip to main content

Thursday Weather: Light winds, partly cloudy skies

  • Updated
  • 0
Radar

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light winds with partly cloudy skies. Not a lot of rainfall is expected, but isolated windward and mauka showers are possible. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 60 to 65. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.

8 Day

Big Island will continue to experience moderate trade winds through Friday, while lighter trade winds shift southeasterly at times across the rest of the island chain. Minimal showers will continue over windward slopes, and daytime sea breezes will produce clouds and isolated showers over some leeward areas each afternoon. Trade winds and windward rainfall will increase during the weekend.

Surf

Surf along many north and west facing shores will hold through the morning hours as the next northwest swell enters the far offshore waters today. There is moderate to high confidence that a 6 to 7 foot, medium period swell will fill in across the western and central islands later this afternoon through Friday morning. This swell will push Kauai's north and west facing shore surf up to Surf Advisory (SCA) thresholds Friday morning with O'ahu's north and west shores approaching SCA heights by Friday afternoon. A slightly larger northwest swell will arrive a day later Saturday. Smaller island north and west facing shore surf will likely exceed SCA levels this weekend with the passage of this secondary, reinforcing swell. East facing shore surf will trend up a little into the weekend as a small easterly swell originating from an upstream fresh to strong trade fetch moves in, along with some northwest wrap. Surf along south facing shores will receive a couple of small late week bumps from the arrival of very small, medium period southerly swells. In the extended, a moderate size, medium period swell will reach the western most islands next Wednesday and again push north and west facing shore surf back to near SCA levels.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

