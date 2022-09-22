Thursday Weather: Light winds, humid conditions, High Surf Advisory

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights
along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. The swell is
expected to peak during the daylight hours today, and then slowly
lower from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start for Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon showers over mauka and interior spots. Highs 83 to 88. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy. Isolated showers through the night. Lows 69 to 74. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.
A low pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to weaken the trade winds over the region lasting through the first half of next week. Local scale land and sea breezes will develop over each island in response to these light trade winds. This means the weather pattern will return to mountain and island interior clouds and showers from afternoon to early evening due to converging sea breeze winds. More stable down sloping land breezes will lead to drier trends each night with more stable conditions lasting through the early morning hours.
High Surf Advisory for south facing shores 6 pm Thursday
The current long-period south-southwest swell will produce elevated surf along south facing shores today, before it slowly lowers on Friday. A reinforcing south swell arriving Saturday will maintain surf near the seasonal average along south facing shores this weekend. Surf will gradually lower along south facing shores early next week. Surf will remain below the seasonal average along north facing shores through early next week. The current small northwest swell will fade late Friday. A small, short-period north-northwest
swell is possible this weekend, followed by another small northwest swell next Tuesday. The weak trade winds over and upstream of the islands will maintain small surf along east facing shores through early next week.