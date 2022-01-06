Thursday Weather: Light winds, drier weather

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers. Highs 76 to 81. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy conditions. Lows 59 to 64. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue into next week. Expect clear skies at night with afternoon and early evening interior clouds and scant showers. A weak front expected to stall and dissipate over the area this weekend may bring a subtle increase in clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu on Saturday.
High surf warning for north and west facing shores of Kauai County and Oahu.
High surf advisory for north and west facing shores of Molokai and north facing shores of Maui
A large northwest will generate warning or advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores through tonight. An even larger northwest swell is set to arrive over the weekend, with solid warning level surf expected for most north and west facing shores. North and west shore surf is forecast to dip to advisory levels Sunday night and Monday, get a boost back to warning levels Monday night through Tuesday night, then lower back to advisory levels Wednesday.