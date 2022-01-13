Thursday Weather: Light winds and large surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A mix of sunshine and showers Thursday. Windward and mauka sections of the Maui County and the Big Island in the morning. Scattered showers in the afternoon focused over interior sections of all islands. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with isolated windward and mauka showers Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph in.
Light winds will hold in place through early next week. A few showers are expected to develop over the island interiors each afternoon, and mainly dry conditions prevailing aside from a few windward showers each night.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i, and north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of the Big Island.
Overlapping northwest swells will continue for another couple days, keeping north and west shore surf above seasonal average. North and west shore surf will decline into early Thursday, followed by another reinforcing northwest swell later Thursday. Expect surf along exposed north and west facing shores to rise again late Thursday, possibly nearing High Surf Warning levels. A gradual downward trend is expected Friday and Saturday, followed by another northwest swell and advisory level surf Saturday night and Sunday.
Outside of some wrap into the typical areas, small surf will continue for south and east facing shores.