Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet, mainly in northwest swell, declining
through the night.

* WHERE...All waters exposed to large swells.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Thursday Weather: Light winds, an afternoon shower and high surf

Light winds allow for afternoon clouds and possible showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light and variable winds will allow for a few afternoon rains Thursday for leeward spots. 

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a few windward rains. Lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday, expect mostly sunny conditions leeward, with a few morning showers windward. Afternoon clouds will build with scattered showers focused over interior and upslope areas.

Highs 78 to 83. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

A light wind pattern will continue well into next week.

A slight increase in showers this evening. Otherwise rather dry conditions will prevail through early next week, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon, and mainly dry conditions prevailing aside from a few windward showers each night.

High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kauai County, O'ahu, Moloka'i, north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of the Big Island

North: 18-22 ft

West: 12-16 ft

South: 0-2 ft

East: 1-3 ft

