Thursday Weather: Heavy downpours and thunderstorms possible; Surf is on the rise

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy conditions to start the day with isolated showers; Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. North winds to 10 mph with local sea breezes.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers on windward and north slopes. Isolated showers elsewhere. Lows 64 to 69. North winds around 10 mph.
Light northerly winds are expected today with low pressure several hundred miles northeast of the state. A disturbance aloft supporting the low will bring spotty heavy downpours and a chance of thunderstorms today, particularly near a stalled surface trough near the Big Island. Somewhat stable and mostly dry conditions will prevail Friday through Sunday, as the light background winds gradually become east and southeast. Chances for rainfall increase Monday as a front approaches from the northwest.
A deep low pressure system will send a moderate northeast swell that will build across the islands later today and continue through Sunday, peaking early on Saturday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight and, in tandem with the pulse from the northeast, could increase surf to advisory level for north facing shores on Friday. The northwest swell will decline this weekend. A small long-period south swell will taper off through Thursday.