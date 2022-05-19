 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Flood Watch remains, clouds and showers linger, heavy showers still possible

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV) - The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Watch through this afternoon for Kaua'i County.

Today, clouds and showers linger statewide with a a slight chance of thunderstorms over Kaua'i and O'ahu. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers likely over Kaua'i; scattered showers elsewhere. Lows 66 to 71. South winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Lingering clouds and showers will persist across the state today. The threat for flooding and heavy rain is greatest over Kauai, but expecting improving conditions by this afternoon. Brief periods of locally heavy rain are possible through Friday statewide. A more typical trade wind pattern is expected by Sunday.

Surf heights along south facing shores will remain elevated into the weekend as the current south swell becomes reinforced today. In the long range, models show quite a bit of activity in the southern hemisphere, which could translate to a few south shore surf events over the next week or so.

Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up today as a small, medium-period northwest (300-320 degrees) swell arrives. A return to small, summer-like conditions is expected over the weekend and into the first half of next week as this swell energy fades.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

