Thursday Weather: Enhanced morning showers with moderate to breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds continue for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Kaua'i County, O'ahu and Moloka'i can expect enhanced windward and mauka showers. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown

A large area of high pressure will remain anchored well north of the islands through the remainder of the work week, before slowly beginning to drift eastward this weekend. This pattern will maintain moderate to breezy easterly trade winds across the state through the weekend. Moist trade wind flow will enhance showers across the islands this morning, while varying amounts of moisture drifting across the region will maintain chances for showers across mainly windward and mauka sections through the weekend.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

Surf

No significant swells are expected over the next several days. East shore surf will remain slightly below normal through Friday, before rising back up to near seasonal levels over the weekend through the middle of next week. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday, before a long-period south swell arrives and boosts surf to near or slightly above the summertime average Sunday through the middle of next week. East Pacific Hurricane Bonnie may send a small, long-period east swell our way early next week.

