...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today,
then slowly ease tonight and Friday as the primary swell
direction becomes increasingly northerly. This swell could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

Thursday Weather: Dry and stable conditions, High Surf Warning extended

Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly cloudy conditions.  Additional clouds for windward areas Thursday morning. Highs 77 to 82. Trades 15 to 20 mph becoming variable to 15 mph overnight.

Weather Alerts

Moderate trades will turn southeasterly tonight giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands that will continue through Saturday. No rain is expected during this time. A brief return to a trade wind shower pattern is possible by Saturday night.

Weather Concerns
