Thursday Weather: Drier conditions and light winds

  • Updated
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Dry and stable air today with mostly sunny skies and isolated showers. Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds to 15 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

