Thursday Weather: Drier conditions and light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Dry and stable air today with mostly sunny skies and isolated showers. Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds to 15 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Southwesterly winds will keep dry and stable air across the area through the week. Expect limited shower coverage over western slopes, with further drying and increased stability to follow. Benign weather will prevail into next week as flow remains westerly over the western end of the state. Flow will be light enough to allow development of land/sea breezes and modest interior afternoon cloud build-ups.
High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores from Kaua'i County to Moloka'i and north-facing shores of Maui
The current declining northwest (320 degrees) swell pushing through the islands continues to produce High Surf Advisory conditions today along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, along north facing shores of Maui. Surf will likely decline below HSA thresholds by later this afternoon to evening. A fresh overlapping northwest (310 degrees) swell will slowly build into the Hawaii region today, surf heights from this swell peak at HSA levels from Friday through Saturday with elevated surf continuing through Sunday as yet another similar northwest swell arrives this weekend. A downward trend in surf heights along north and west facing shores will develop by early next week as this swell energy slowly declines.