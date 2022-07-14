Thursday Weather: Breezy trades with morning clouds and showers; some afternoon sun

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly cloudy to start making way for partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Scattered morning showers will be focused over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, Breezy and cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 To 74. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Breezy trades will continue to focus showers and lower clouds over windward and mauka areas this morning, before diminishing in areal coverage this afternoon. Otherwise, the trade wind pattern in place across the islands will continue through Friday. The remnants of Hurricane Darby will pass south of the Big Island this weekend, generating a period of locally strong trades and enhanced showers across windward areas, particularly over the eastern end of the state.
High Surf Advisory for south facing shores
South shore surf heights will remain well above average through the weekend as two large and long period south swells move through the region. The first of these large south swells will continue to push surf heights above High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through this evening. Surf heights will then ease a little from tonight
into Friday, before another larger and longer period (20-22 sec) south swell moves into the region from late Friday through Sunday. Peak surf heights along south facing shores with this second swell will easily exceed HSA criteria (10 foot faces) by Friday night, with surf heights reaching High Surf Warning levels(15 foot faces) on Saturday and Sunday. South swell energy will gradually decrease through the first half of next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain flat through the week.