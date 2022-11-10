Thursday Weather: Breezy trades, windward and mauka rain

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be focused over windward and mauka spots. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers, isolated leeward showers. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus passing band of low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations. Expect more showers during the overnight and early morning hours. Winds will weaken some tonight, but increase again tomorrow.
Pulses of small to moderate north-northeast swell will continue during the next few days, with the larger portion of the swell and north shore surf expected to favor the Big Island during the next couple of days, followed by a pair of northwest swells this weekend and the middle of next week. A larger, shorter-period north- northeast swell, originating from a surface low northeast of the islands, will arrive tonight and continue through Saturday. The first sizable northwest swell of the season is expected this weekend. Surf may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday night and Sunday. Another northwest swell is due during the middle of next week.
Fresh trade winds upstream of the state are generating rough seas along east facing shores, though expect this wind wave energy to drop through the day. At the same time, east shores exposed to the north-northeast swell will experience little change in surf. A small south-southwest swell will arrive Friday night and may produce south shore surf a notch above seasonal average late Saturday and Sunday.