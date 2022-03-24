Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds with scattered showers, Wind Advisory in effect

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, and seas up to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy to locally windy conditions will remain in place through Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory until 6 pm Thursday evening for Maui Lana'i, Kaho'olawe and Big Island north and Kohala.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Highs 79 To 85. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph.
Tonight, Breezy and cloudy with occasional scattered windward showers, isolated leeward showers . Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Trades are expected to ease to moderate levels over the weekend, and becoming light enough for leeward land and sea breezes Monday through the middle of next week.
Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through Saturday night, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time.
The current north swell is expected to gradually lower from later today and tonight through Friday. Expect a combination of small north and northwest swells to maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores this weekend. The strong and gusty northeasterly trade winds near and upstream of the islands will continue to produce
elevated, rough surf along east facing shores into Friday. As the trades weaken this weekend, expect choppy surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from Saturday into early next week. The current small, out-of-season south swell will continue to produce a slight bump in surf along south facing shores into Friday. This south swell will gradually lower this weekend.