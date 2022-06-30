Thursday Weather: Breezy conditions persist with brief passing showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay. East
winds up to 30 kt in the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels and
south of Big Island.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU - Sunny and breezy with clouds and scattered morning showers over windward and mauka spots. Isolated afternoon showers. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers windward and mauka, isolated showers leeward. Lows 59 to 74. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Surface high pressure centered far north-northeast of the state will maintain a breezy trade wind weather pattern across the island chain through Friday. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area this weekend may produce a slight uptick in trade showers, especially for windward and mauka areas. A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY
Surf along all shores will remain small going into early July. The lone exception will be along east facing shores where more rough sea state conditions will exist due to elevated east wind waves in response to stronger local and upstream trades. The recent small, longer period south swell is trending down, as is the small southeast pulse, to just very small background energy. Surf along north facing shores will remain near flat through the weekend.