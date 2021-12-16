Thursday Weather: A mix of sunshine and showers, light trades

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Partly sunny skies with isolated windward and mauka showers in the morning. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with scattered showers windward and mauka, isolated showers for the leeward spots. Lows 65 to 70. East winds around 15 mph.
The trade winds has trended down to light to moderate strength, and will hold through today. The trades will then firm up slightly to mainly moderate speed tonight and hold through Friday night.
One of the two weather radars on the Big Island is already detecting a few showers some 120 miles east of Cape Kumukahi. Windward Big Island can expect increasing showers later this morning, and through tonight. These clouds and showers will be spreading westward with the trades to the remaining islands through tonight and Friday.
The current N swell will decline today, briefly decreasing surf heights along N and W facing shores. Two overlapping NW swells, primarily from a 310 direction, will increase surf heights along N and W shores from Friday through Sunday. These surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory levels this weekend and then decline early next week. E facing shores will see a lowering trend in surf heights as wind speeds diminish and the N swell energy fades. However, increasing trade winds this weekend will increase surf heights along E facing shores into early next week. S facing shores will remain flat through the week.