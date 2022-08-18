Thursday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds as trade winds gradually return

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds gradually build Thursday. Partly sunny skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 85 to 92. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy. Scattered showers over windward and mauka showers. Lows 71 to 76. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Trade winds will build during the next couple days. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts this morning, before transitioning over to leeward and interior areas this afternoon. A more typical, but drier than normal trade wind pattern will return tonight and hold through the weekend, with moderate to locally breezy conditions prevailing.
Small Craft Advisory in effect from noon today to 6 pm Sunday
Small south and southeast swells are expected to produce below typical summertime surf heights along south facing shores into Friday. Forerunners from a new, long-period south swell are expected to arrive late Friday night. This swell will likely produce near to slightly above average surf along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Surf will remain small along east facing shores until trade winds strengthen further. As they do, modest, choppy surf will return along east facing shores, lasting from this weekend into early next week. Expect nearly flat conditions along north facing shores. However, small, short-period north- northwest swells beginning later today may provide a slight boost in surf heights along exposed north facing shores through this weekend. Models show a slightly larger and longer period northwest swell arriving early next week.