Thursday Weather - Red Flag Warning and wind advisory in effect through 6 p.m.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy to locally windy trades will persist today with mostly dry conditions. The trades will ease slightly tonight with a few more trade showers expected as some moisture works in from the east.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are then expected Friday through Saturday, with fairly typical trade wind weather expected, with showers favoring windward slopes and coasts. Drier trade wind weather is expected to move into the state Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday, with the trades gradually easing to moderate levels.
Light and variable winds are expected early next week, with land and sea breezes common statewide. A disturbance aloft could bring an increase in showers and potentially a few downpours to the smaller islands early next week as well, while the Big Island should remain mostly dry.
Red Flag Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Oahu South Shore, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Central Oahu, Waianae Mountains, Molokai Leeward, Lanai Makai, Lanai Mauka, Maui Leeward West, Maui Central Valley, Leeward Haleakala, Kona, South Big Island, Kohala, Big Island Interior.
Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Molokai, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Windward Haleakala, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for all Hawaiian waters
Surf along east facing shores will continue through the week as the trades remain strong. Additionally, expect some groundswell mixed in with 9-10 second periods for the upcoming weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as overlapping background level long-period southerly pulses move through.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up again this weekend as a small west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell arrives.