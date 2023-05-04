Thursday Night Forecast: May 4, 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Gusty trade winds for Aloha Friday. Tonight, cloudy skies and a few passing trade showers mainly for windward and mauka spots.
Aloha Friday, a few morning trade wind showers windward and mauka. Mostly sunny for leeward spots. Breezy winds out of the East at 15 -25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph windier spots. Highs in the middle 80s.
Breezy trades continue Saturday with just a few trade wind showers in the morning and night.
Surf:
Surf drops on South Shores. Small Craft Advisories for all offshore waters.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.