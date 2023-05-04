 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Thursday Night Forecast: May 4, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

A breezy Thursday ahead with easterly trade winds at 15 to 25 mph. Showers will ride in those trades over windward and mauka sections. Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Gusty trade winds for Aloha Friday. Tonight, cloudy skies and a few passing trade showers mainly for windward and mauka spots.

Aloha Friday, a few morning trade wind showers windward and mauka. Mostly sunny for leeward spots. Breezy winds out of the East at 15 -25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph windier spots. Highs in the middle 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred