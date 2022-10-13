Thursday Morning Weather: More showers lingering, humid conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible across the Big Island interior Thursday afternoon.
A ridge will build north of the state Friday and drive the return of moderate trades by Friday afternoon.
Windward areas could be showery at times this weekend, especially over the eastern half of the state, where increased moisture will likely linger. Trade winds will weaken again early next week.
The current north swell will continue to slowly lower through Thursday. A new north swell will build in late tonight, peaking near advisory levels Friday before gradually lowering through the weekend.
A north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Saturday night, potentially producing advisory-level surf for north-facing shores late Sunday through early Monday.
An even larger north swell is anticipated around the middle of next week.
A small long-period south swell will continue to slowly fill in Thursday and will boost south shore surf up to around the summertime average through Saturday, before returning to mainly background levels Sunday through early next week.
East shore surf will remain well below normal for the next couple of days due to the lack of trades over and upstream of the islands but could see a small bump over the weekend into early next week as trades briefly return.