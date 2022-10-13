 Skip to main content
Thursday Morning Weather: More showers lingering, humid conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible across the Big Island interior Thursday afternoon.

A ridge will build north of the state Friday and drive the return of moderate trades by Friday afternoon.

Thursday Morning 8-Day
Thursday Morning Surf

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

