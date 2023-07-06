Thursday Morning Weather: Moderate-to-breezy trade winds, brief passing showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and brief showers over windward and mauka areas, especially during nights and mornings.
Except for a few sprinkles, leeward communities will be mostly dry, but afternoon clouds and a few showers will develop over leeward portions of the Big Island. An increase in showers is possible early next week.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Surf along all shores are expected to remain small through Friday. In the long range, a series of moderate period south- southeast to south swells are expected starting this weekend producing a good boost to south shore surf heights.
Another long period south swell will move into the region from Monday to Tuesday of next week. North facing shores may see a slight pulses out of the north-northwest through the weekend keeping surf above flat levels starting on Friday.