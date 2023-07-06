 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Thursday Morning Weather: Moderate-to-breezy trade winds, brief passing showers

Future Forecast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and brief showers over windward and mauka areas, especially during nights and mornings.

Things to Know - Weather

Except for a few sprinkles, leeward communities will be mostly dry, but afternoon clouds and a few showers will develop over leeward portions of the Big Island. An increase in showers is possible early next week.

8-Day Forecast
Marine Alerts
Surf Forecast

An error occurred