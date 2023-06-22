Thursday Morning Weather - Locally Breezy to Windy Trades, Brief Passing Showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds will remain at breezy to locally windy levels through early next week, peaking over the weekend. The trades may ease back to moderate levels around the middle of next week.
Little change in the overall weather pattern is expected during the next 7 days, with bands of clouds and showers moving through the islands at times. The showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers occasionally reaching leeward communities.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Friday, then trend up over the weekend as a long-period south-southeast swell arrives. Expect this source to linger well into next week for southerly exposures.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough into next week due to the strong trades. A small northwest swell arriving late Sunday will lead to a slight increase in surf along exposed north and west facing shores through Monday.