Thursday Morning Weather - Breezy trade winds hold through today, mostly dry leeward, scattered showers windward

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) Breezy easterly trade winds will continue today, then trend down tonight into the weekend as the ridge weakens to the north. Shower coverage will remain limited, with the best chances being overnight through the early mornings over windward and mountain locations.
A modest increase in moisture combined with an upper disturbance moving into the area will support a brief increase in shower coverage through the second half of the weekend. A return of dry conditions and strong easterly trade winds is expected early next week.
Small craft advisory until 6 am hst Friday for Maalaea bay, Pailolo channel, Alenuihaha channel, Big Island leeward waters, Big Island southeast waters.
Minor coastal flooding during peak high tide through this afternoon. Isolated minor coastal flooding for vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for all Hawaiian islands during times of high tide through this afternoon.
A small, long-period southwest swell will keep surf heights elevated through tonight, then decline into the weekend. Choppy surf will continue along east facing shores before slightly declining by the end of the week. There is potential for a near- advisory east swell generated by Hurricane Dora that could impact east facing shores early next week.
This east swell remains highly reliant on Dora's track, intensity, and the size of the fetch. This swell will gradually shift out of the southeast then south with a lowering period as Dora tracks close to, then south of the islands during the first half of next week.