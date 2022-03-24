Thursday Evening Weather: March 24, 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Increasing rain chances for O’ahu on Aloha Friday.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a few passing trade wind showers for windward and mauka spots. Lows in the lower 70s. ENE winds 10-20 mph.
Aloha Friday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with passing showers likely for Oahu, with highs ranging from 79 To 85 degrees. Typical trade wind showers expected for neighboring islands, mainly windward and mauka. Trade winds are expected to range from 15 to 25 mph.
Saturday, increasing trade wind showers for the Big Island with typical light to moderate morning showers for neighboring islands. ENE winds 15-20 mph.
Sunday, lighter winds and just a few hit or miss rains.
Monday – Tuesday, light and variable winds will allow for a few isolated afternoon rains leeward.
Surf: A fading NW swell Friday. East windswell maintains surf on windward shores.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.