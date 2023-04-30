 Skip to main content
"Thriviing after Child Sexual Abuse" Author in Honolulu

Stop the Silence Author on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends

The Director of Stop the Silence - A Department of the Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma, Dr. Pamela J. Pine appeared on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends. She was in Honolulu for the Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma's (IVAT), 20th Hawai`i International Summit from April 24th - 28th, 2023, at the Honolulu Convention Center.

Director of Stop the Silence - A Department of the Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma

Dr. Pine talked about the Institute's mission to prevent, treat, and stop child sexual abuse and other adverse childhood experience plus to help survivors heal worldwide.

