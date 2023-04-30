"Thriviing after Child Sexual Abuse" Author in Honolulu

The Director of Stop the Silence - A Department of the Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma, Dr. Pamela J. Pine appeared on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends. She was in Honolulu for the Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma's (IVAT), 20th Hawai`i International Summit from April 24th - 28th, 2023, at the Honolulu Convention Center.
Dr. Pine talked about the Institute's mission to prevent, treat, and stop child sexual abuse and other adverse childhood experience plus to help survivors heal worldwide.
Dr Pamela Pine says, "I started learning about CSA over 22 years ago due to an early call for research proposals on interpersonal violence (or IPV) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One of their areas of focus was CSA. The more I read, the more I realized how important a strong focus on this issue was. It was causing such damage to so many children – millions and millions, perhaps billions of them, and the adolescents and adults they become, and their families, communities, and societies. But it was a very silent issue; people didn’t want to talk about it, and not nearly enough was being done, So I started a non-profit called Stop the Silence® - Stop Child Sexual Abuse, and in 2021, it became a Department of IVAT.
Dr. Pine says, "The main areas of focus in the Stop the Silence® Department is to work primarily on advocacy, education, training, and policy development and reform. We aim to increase the awareness, education, understanding, and capabilities of the public and practitioners throughout the world so that we can all help prevent CSA and ACEs, survivors can be helped to heal, and we can stop the abuse."
The newest and very important program is a comprehensive online education program that provides a Certificate in Child Trauma and Protection. The credits can be used to continue on to a Master’s degree in that area that the Institute offers.
The Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma's with Dr. Pine as the author, published a brand-new book out called Stop the Silence® – Thriving After Child Sexual Abuse written by 20 international survivors of CSA as well as practitioners, protective parents, and others. It is already a best-seller on Amazon.
