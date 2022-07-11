Thrift store shopping and item flipping growing in Hawaii and across the nation

HONOLULU (KITV4) Second hand store shopping has always been popular. Some people and stores are pulling big numbers from reselling all sorts of items. A popular money-making idea is to flip items or resell thift store finds for a profit. Many are cashing in on this trend.
With the prices of goods and clothing continuing to rise in Hawaii and around the country many more are turning to Thrifting to save money and for that unique fashion statement.
Zoe Spencer, Thrift Shopper, "Me being a college student, it’s cheaper than anything else. I like all the fun and different things you can find. My favorite part of it is when my friends ask me oh where did you get that from, I got it at the thrift store. Oh I should go do that. And I say yeah, then you have something unique. “
Market analyst IBISWorld, predicts the thrift store market to grow by 2.4% in 2022.
At Savers in Kalihi , it is the Top 3rd store in the Nation among other savers location. With 800 individual sales a day. And thrift store flipping is boosting that trend. Mira Tacbian, Savers Manager, “When they find a collectible item, it can be a record it can be décor, it can be clothing they can put on social media and brand it. And try to sell it and they can make money out of it. And we see younger generations buying now and altering the clothing and making it their own style.
Levi Thomas, Thrift Shopper from Los Angeles, “I just love finding something like this shirt of this record that you will never find anywhere else on the planet.”
Mary Grogan grew up thrifting as the youngest of 13 kids. It made economic sense to shop at second hand stores. She Moved to Maui 14 years ago from Wisconsin and worked for a second hand store. Grogan decided to open her own shop in Lahaina when the owners went online only. She opened Mary Go Round Clothing about 4 years ago. Grogan buys items from other thrift stores plus people on Maui bring items in for her to buy and re-sale. Mary Grogan, Mary Go Round Clothing – Maui, “When people were able to come out I wound up having lines in front of my door to come into the store here and I would say my margin went up anywhere between 60 to 80 percent after Covid!”
Grogan says those who thrift store flip help to recycle and repurpose items that would might end up in the dumpster. “Its really great that people are recycling items finding it and then having someone sell their items. “
Plus, some of those thrift store flippers are making extra money to pay off debt or fund hobbies. As they say, one person’s trash is another’s treasure. Cynthia Yip.