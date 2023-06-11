Three-year-old boy nearly drowns in pool at a Waikiki birthday party

Assignment Editor/Digital Producer
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported a three-year-old boy Sunday afternoon to the hospital in serious condition after a near drowning.
EMS responded to an Aloha Drive residence where they say the boy was attending a birthday party at a swimming pool.
This is a developing story.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.