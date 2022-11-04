Three people hospitalized after car crashes into building in Kaimuki By KITV Web Staff Nov 4, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a vehicle drove into a building in the Kaimuki area Friday. At 4:57 p.m., on November 4, police were called to 3625 Harding Avenue for reports of a multi-vehicle crash, which caused on car to crash into the Liberty Dialysis Building. Local Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate By KITV Web Staff One person was hospitalized in critical condition. Two others have been hospitalized in serious condition. Several others individuals refused treatment. As of 6:06 p.m., Honolulu Police, Emergency Medical Services, and Honolulu Fire Department are still on scene.This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Business Inflation keeps weighing on consumer confidence Updated Feb 22, 2022 Local Honolulu gears up to again crack down on illegal short-term rentals Updated Oct 26, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man arrested, charged with sexual assault, abuse of a family member Updated Aug 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Drugs, guns found during warrant search at Hilo couple's home Updated Oct 27, 2022 Local Surgery by mobile phone light and reusing catheters: Sri Lanka's economic woes push hospitals to the brink of disaster Apr 15, 2022 Local Federal investigators in Hawaii push the public to proactively fight off cyber criminals Updated Aug 10, 2022 Recommended for you