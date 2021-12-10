Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Three KPD officers celebrated in special promotion ceremony on Thursday

Kauai Police Department
Kauai Police Department

KAUAI (KITV4) - The Kauai Police Department (KPD) held a special promotion ceremony on Thursday in celebration of the officers' dedication to the force.

Officers Morris Unutoa was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, Philip Banquel was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, and Brad Candido was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. The ceremony was held at the Kauai Veterans Center in Lihue. 

“The magnitude of what you’re about to encounter in this journey is unparalleled. Your willingness to accept this next level of responsibility shows your true character and you all deserve a sincere congratulations,” said Chief Todd G. Raybuck.

The pinning of the badges was done with a blessing by Police Chaplain Jade Waiʿaleʿale Battad and a message by Kauai County Managing Director Michael Dahilig, who was representing Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami, as well as Chief Raybuck.

“You, in reality, are the next generation of leaders for KPD -- and with this leadership rank, your new frame of mind, your new way of thinking, new approaches to solving problems, and new life perspective will start shaping this department almost immediately,” said Kauai County Managing Director Michael Dahilig