Three killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii Police are reporting that three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
The accident occurred on Highway 11 in Glenwood near the 18-mile marker.
It is reported that a 2016 Toyota Ford Runner traveling South, (Volcano bound), crossed the double solid yellow line and struck a 2020 Jeep SUV traveling north, (HILO bound), head-on.
After the collision, a 2000 Volvo sedan traveling south also stuck the Toyota 4Runner and that driver sustained minor damage.
The two passengers of the 2020 Jeep SUV a male and a female passenger, were found unresponsive and were transported to Hilo Medical Center where they were both pronounced dead at 12:25 AM. The female driver of the 2016 Toyota 4Runner was also found unresponsive on the scene and also transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was also pronounced dead at 12:25 AM.
The 72-year-old male operator of the 2000 Volvo sedan sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and later released.
Highway 11 was closed for six hours due to the traffic investigation, the deceased continue to remain unidentified pending identification and notification of their next of kin.
It is reported upon investigating that inattention and speed are contributing factors in this traffic collision.
This investigation is still ongoing and will be updated once more information is received.