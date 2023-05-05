 Skip to main content
Three Hawaii girls impress at NASA

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- First stop Houston, Texas. Next stop, the moon. That's the potential for an idea brought to life by three Hawaii teens.

Anja Henriques, Mikaella Casino, and Lynelle Yadao-Ellazar captured the interests of NASA with their lunar habitat chair.

Makua Lani STEM Girls Win Big with NASA

Anja Henriques, Mikaella Casino, and Lynelle Yadao-Ellazar (pictured) designed a lunar habitat chair for the NASA HUNCH engineering program.

Three Hawaii Island teens turn bring their idea to life and impresses NASA with its potential.
Makua Lani STEM Girls Win Big with NASA

Anja Henriques, Mikaella Casino (sitting), and Lynelle Yadao-Ellazar (standing) designed a lunar habitat chair for the NASA HUNCH engineering program.
Makua Lani STEM Girls Win Big with NASA

From left to right: Lynelle Yadao-Ellazar, Mikaella Casino, and Anja Henriques designed a lunar habitat chair for the NASA HUNCH engineering program.
Makua Lani STEM Girls Win Big with NASA

From left to right: Anja Henriques, Mikaella Casino, and Lynelle Yadao-Ellazar designed a lunar habitat chair for the NASA HUNCH engineering program.

