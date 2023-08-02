Three die in Maui head-on collision

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Just after three Wednesday morning, two vehicles collided on Hono'apiliani Highway, near Wahikuli Wayside Park in Lahaina. Maui Police blame the accident on a speeding driver.
"That area and a lot of areas of Maui have problems with speeding," stated Maui County Councilwoman Tamara Paltin.
"The collision occurred as a gold Ford Escape, operated by 22-year-old man from Kihei traveling north on the highway at high rate of speed, collided with a grey Kia Soul," stated Maui Police Department's Lt. Kenneth Kihata.
The Kia Soul ended in a mangled wreck. Inside was an 81-year-old driver. He was from Lahaina. So was his passenger, a 75-year-old woman.
He was wearing a seat belt, she was not, but police say they both died at the scene.
So did the driver of the Ford SUV, which not only crashed but also burned.
"Following the collision, the Ford Escape was fully engulfed in flames. The Maui Fire Department responded and put out the fire," added Kihata.
The deadly accident not only littered the road with debris, it closed Hono'apiilani Highway for 6 hours.
It forced other drivers to detour around the accident, and snarled traffic during the morning rush hour.
"By 8 am, I diverted just to get back to Lahainaluna Road because traffic backed up so badly. It looked like it was at a standstill, even though there was a detour," said Paltin.
There have been a number of deadly accidents on Maui roads, and Paltin adds council members are concerned about drivers and pedestrians safety. But they have run into a road block with cutting down on the numbers of injuries and deaths.
"We're having problems filling all the positions for traffic safety measures," said Paltin.
In the latest deadly crash, police are now waiting to see if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors as well as speeding.
They will have to wait for toxicology reports from the medical examiner.
Police also do not know if the driver of the Ford Escape died from the crash or the fire that engulfed his SUV afterwards. That will also be determined by the medical examiner's autopsy.
Maui police officers have not yet released the names of the three who died, as they are still notifying their next of kin.