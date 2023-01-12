 Skip to main content
Three Bishop Museum executives, including CEO, resign following independent investigation

  Updated
  • 0
Bishop Museum
bishopmuseum.org

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Bishop Museum's Board of Directors announced Thursday that three executives will be stepping down, following a months-long independent investigation into the museum's work environment amid staff complaints.

Chief Executive Officer Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning, and Program Management Kaiwi Yoon were among the three departures, which were approved in a unanimous vote by the Museum's Board. 

