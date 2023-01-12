Three Bishop Museum executives, including CEO, resign following independent investigation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large north- northwest swell will slowly ease tonight
and Friday as the primary swell direction becomes increasingly
northerly. This swell could generate moderate to locally strong
surges and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking
waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Bishop Museum's Board of Directors announced Thursday that three executives will be stepping down, following a months-long independent investigation into the museum's work environment amid staff complaints.
Chief Executive Officer Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning, and Program Management Kaiwi Yoon were among the three departures, which were approved in a unanimous vote by the Museum's Board.
It was not clear if the three executives resigned willingly or were asked to leave.
The executives were placed on paid administrative leave on July 1, 2022, at the advice of outside counsel. The counsel, an attorney with 40 years of experience in labor law, launched an independent investigation that included 43 interviews with current and former staff.
More than half of those interviewed were staff members with whom Ide, Oda, and/or Yoon had requested the investigator speak with, according to a Bishop Museum press release shared on Thursday.
“Our kuleana as a board is to ensure a healthy and safe work environment for the staff whose work provides the foundation for the success and longevity of Bishop Museum,” said Board Chairman Wayne Pitluck, on behalf of the full board. “After thorough review and discussion, the full board feels separation of the three executives from Bishop Museum is required to provide the proper work environment for our engaged and dedicated staff.”
“The board will now act quickly to appoint an interim CEO with experience in organizational leadership. The interim CEO’s immediate task will be to identify and implement HR policies that reflect best practices for large organizations. The board will also begin a search for a new CEO with demonstrated experience at the highest levels of organizational leadership,” Pitluck explained.
A change.org petition started in December 2022, which garnered over 300 signatures, asked for the Attorney General "to investigate the Museum’s Board of Directors for breaches of fiduciary duties and wasting of the Museum’s charitable assets and to immediately reinstate the Museum's CEO."
The Bishop Museum, founded in 1889 and housing over 25 millions objects and specimens, is considered the world's premiere institution for Hawaiian and Pacific content.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.