Thousands impacted in data breach reported at UH Maui College

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Based on an investigation, the University identified potentially-impacted files and conducted an extensive review of those files to identify any individuals who may need to be notified. UH Maui College also emailed current employees and staff alerting them to this incident and instructing them to change their passwords.
“UH and UH Maui College take the responsibility to protect the data entrusted to the university seriously,” said Garret Yoshimi, the UH Vice President for Information Technology & Chief Information Officer. “We are fully committed to protecting students’ and employees’ personal information and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may have caused.”
Additional steps those impacted can take include:
- Freezing their credit file
- Placing fraud alerts on their account or credit file
- Reviewing account statements and reporting fraud
- Changing passwords and security verification questions and answers
Current and former UH Maui College students and employees who believe they may have been affected can also call 888-493-2172 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, or 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. HST Monday–Friday (excluding major U.S. holidays).
The potentially-impacted information includes individuals’ first and last names and Social Security numbers. Notice letters that are being mailed to affected individuals include an offer of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Experian.
